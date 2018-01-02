Airbus reportedly racks up record jet deliveries in 2017

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) delivered more than 700 aircraft in 2017, reaching a company record and meeting its core output target for the year, according to industry sources.

The company will report results on Jan. 15, but Airbus is said to have delivered a record monthly total of jets in December, surpassing the previous monthly peak of 111 during the closing weeks of 2016.

Following 591 deliveries between January and November, Airbus appears to have delivered at least 703 aircraft in full-year 2017, up at least 2% Y/Y.