Investors bid up retailers

Specialty retailers and chain stores are moving higher on more enthusiasm from investors that tax reform will lead to a wave of consumer spending. The rally is broad-based and extends on some late 2017 strength.
Notable movers include Genesco (GCO +9.2%), Boot Barn (BOOT +4.3%), Francesca's (FRAN +4.5%), Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF +3.6%), Buckle (BKE +2.5%), Stein Mart (SMRT +2.6%), J. Jill (JILL +2.2%), Fred's (FRED +1.5%), Dollar General (DG +1.4%), Costsco (COST +1.7%), Kroger (KR +2%), Smart & Final Stores (SFS +4.1%), Finish Line (FINL +2.3%), Barnes & Noble (BKS +3.7%), Five Below (FIVE +3.1%), Pier 1 Imports (PIR +2.4%), Tailored Brands (TLRD +3.8%) and Lands' End (LE +4.9%).
