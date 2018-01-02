Investors bid up retailers

Specialty retailers and chain stores are moving higher on more enthusiasm from investors that tax reform will lead to a wave of consumer spending. The rally is broad-based and extends on some late 2017 strength.

Notable movers include Genesco (GCO +9.2% ), Boot Barn (BOOT +4.3% ), Francesca's (FRAN +4.5% ), Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF +3.6% ), Buckle (BKE +2.5% ), Stein Mart (SMRT +2.6% ), J. Jill (JILL +2.2% ), Fred's (FRED +1.5% ), Dollar General (DG +1.4% ), Costsco (COST +1.7% ), Kroger (KR +2% ), Smart & Final Stores (SFS +4.1% ), Finish Line (FINL +2.3% ), Barnes & Noble (BKS +3.7% ), Five Below (FIVE +3.1% ), Pier 1 Imports (PIR +2.4% ), Tailored Brands (TLRD +3.8% ) and Lands' End (LE +4.9% ).

Previously: Strong start to the year for department store sector (Jan. 2)