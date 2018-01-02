FDA signs off on clinical study of Selecta Bio's SEL-403 in mesothelioma; shares ahead 3%

The FDA has accepted Selecta Biosciences' (SELB +3.3% ) IND seeking approval to start clinical development of the combination of SVP-Rapamycin and LMB-100 (SEL-403) for the treatment of mesothelioma, a rare cancer that develops in the lining of the lungs, abdomen or heart.

The company plans to collaborate with the National Cancer Institute (NCI) on a Phase 1 study in mesothelioma patients who have received at least one prior line of chemo. Up to 18 participants will receive up to four cycles of treatment with the combination candidate. The primary objective is safety and tolerability. Secondary endpoints include efficacy measures. The study should commence this quarter.

SVP (Synthetic Vaccine Particle)-Rapamycin is an anti-drug antibody prevention and immune tolerance technology. LMB-100 is a recombinant immunotoxin that targets mesothelin, a protein expressed in almost all mesotheliomas and a range of other cancers. The value proposition of SVP-Rapamycin is to inhibit the formation of antibodies to the bacterial toxin so the patient can receive multiple cycles of treatment.