T-Mobile's Legere: We'll beat duopoly to real mobile 5G

In a typically outspoken set of predictions for 2018, T-Mobile (TMUS +0.5% ) CEO John Legere says his company will "leapfrog" the industry's top two carriers, Verizon (VZ +0.8% ) and AT&T (T -0.6% ), to be first to a "real, mobile, nationwide 5G" network in 2020.

He credits the company's actions in the 600 MHz spectrum auction, "one of the most under-reported stories" of the past year: "Our epic low-band spectrum haul blankets the country from coast to coast and ensures we can do two VERY big things: First, though our coverage ALREADY goes toe-to-toe with Verizon and has all the carriers scared to death -- we'll continue to grow and strengthen our LTE coverage today, and second, we announced we'd use part of that spectrum to build nationwide 5G."

Meanwhile, he's criticizing the emphasis on millimeter wave usage at the top two vs. T-Mobile's low-band approach, saying "Dumb and Dumber" are focusing on "5G hotspots that won't work when you leave your home."