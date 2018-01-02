PG&E drops after downgrades; Goldman warns fire claims could take years

PG&E (PCG -1.6% ) is lower after getting whacked by two analyst downgrades, to Neutral from Buy at Goldman Sachs and to Sell from Neutral at Guggenheim.

In his downgrade, Goldman's Michael Lapides says the resolution of claims from the California wildfires, if inverse condemnation is applied, could take years and "cash flow/balance sheet impacts could prove significant still."

Lapides, who also cuts his PCG stock price target to $50 from $60, believes financing risks remain and lowers his earnings estimates for 2018-20 well below consensus.