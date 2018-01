ReneSola (SOL +3.4% ) says it connected more than 90 MW of rooftop projects in China during H2 2017 and plans to hold at least 70 MW of the projects and provide EPC services for the other 20 MW.

SOL says it continues to pursue opportunities in small-scale projects in diversified regions and believes its strategy meets the development trend of solar energy.

SOL currently has ~212 MW of operating projects globally, with 187.2 MW in China, 15.4 MW in Romania and 9.3 MW in the U.K.