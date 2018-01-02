Sirius XM -2% as JPMorgan downgrades on royalty hurdles

Sirius XM (SIRI -2% ) has gotten a downgrade to Underweight by JPMorgan, which becomes just the second firm to set a bearish target.

The firm says an increase in royalty rates will drive about a 400-basis-point headwind into margins and cut pricing flexibility at the broadcaster.

It's set a price target of $5, implying 4.8% downside from today's already lower price.

Meanwhile, Susquehanna points out that Sirius XM is filing motions with the Copyright Royalty Board to lower its royalty rate to 14.7% of revenue, from 15.5%. (h/t Bloomberg)

The company's royalty rate had been 11% before a new CRB decision. A full appeal could take two years or more to play out.