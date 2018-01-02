Merus gives up favorable patent ruling-stoked gain; shares retrace 16%

Thinly traded micro cap Merus N.V. (MRUS -15.8% ) slumps on over 40% higher volume, albeit on turnover of less than 38K shares, giving up a large chunk of its recent gain following positive news related to its patent fight with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN +1.9% ).

Shares rallied almost 30% last week after the U.S. Court of Appeals denied Regeneron's request for a hearing to reconsider its ruling that it engaged in inequitable conduct before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office related to U.S. Patent No. 8,502,018 entitled "Methods of Modifying Eukaryotic Cells."

Regeneron sued Merus in March 2014 claiming infringement on the '018 patent. Merus countersued claiming the patent was invalid and unenforceable due to Regeneron's inequitable conduct in procuring it. Merus prevailed on all of its counterclaims. In July 2017, the appeals court found that Regeneron made false assertions, delivered a misleading presentation and withheld material information from the USPTO when applying for the patent. The court also found that Rengeron's "litigation misconduct" "obfuscated its prosecution misconduct."

Earlier today, RBC downgraded Merus to Sector Perform.