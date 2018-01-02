Pretium's permit for Brucejack increase bigger than expected, analyst says

Pretium Resources (PVG +3.9% ) is higher after Roth Capital reiterates its Buy rating on the stock and raises its stock price target to $21 from $17 following the company's recent announcement that it will seek to increase its mill throughput at the Brucejack mine to 3,800 tons/day from 2,700 currently.

Roth says the requested increase is significantly above prior expectations and should materially impact the firm's forecast for PVG's distributable cash flow.

Roth previously expected PVG would file for a production rate increase of 2,900 tons/day beginning in late 2018.