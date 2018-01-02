Live Ventures +7.1% after record holidays for Vintage Stock

Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE) is up 7.1% after announcing a record holiday season for its Vintage Stock subsidiary.

The unit logged a 60% Y/Y rise in sales in stores opened within the last year.

Specifically, in all same-store sales: Used toys were up 60%; Used comics/books were up 24%; new videogames and hardware rose 22%; used music CDs and record LPs rose 16%; and used DVD/Blu-ray sales rose 8%.

"We believe that expected strong growth in new videogame and hardware sales in 2018 will fuel future growth on the used side of our business and an expected stronger 2018 movie box office will drive more foot traffic that we believe should, in turn, drive sales across all of our product lines," says CEO Rodney Spriggs.