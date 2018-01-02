Brazil securities regulator accuses eight former Petrobras execs of corruption

Brazil securities regulator CVM has formally accused eight former Petrobras (PBR +2.8% ) executives, including former CEOs Maria das Graças Foster and José Sérgio Gabrielli, of corruption.

CVM also accuses former services head Renato Duque and former supply chain chief Paulo Roberto Costa - who already have been convicted of separate corruption-related offenses - as well as a former CFO, head of international business, E&P chief and head of gas and energy operations.

PBR has been at the center of the "Car Wash" scandal, a massive corruption probe that has sent dozens of execs and politicians to jail.