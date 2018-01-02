Caterpillar CEO comments on Swiss unit probe

What's going on with the federal investigation into Caterpillar's (CAT -0.6% ) Swiss subsidiary that began last March?

The company allegedly created a strategy for bringing back to the U.S. money earned overseas, but avoided paying U.S. taxes on that income. Regulatory filings indicate it shaved more than $1B from its taxes from 2012 to 2016.

"We're a values-based company," CEO Jim Umpleby declared, per a report in WSJ. "We're cooperating, and we're hopeful that that issue will be resolved in an expeditious manner."