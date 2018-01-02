Russia's 2017 daily oil production climbs to 30-year high

Russia reports continued growth in oil production during 2017 to a 30-year high of 10.98M bbl/day, although the pace of growth slowed from 2016 because of its participation in the OPEC-led global supply agreement.

Data from Russia's energy ministry shows oil and gas condensate production totaled 10.95M bbl/day in December, up from 10.94M in November, while full-year 2017 output averaged 10.98M bbl/day vs. 10.96M bbl/day in 2016 and 10.72M in 2015; Russian natural gas production was 63.5B cm in December from 60.6B cm in November.

In its deal with OPEC, Russia pledged to cut production by 300K bbl/day from the 30-year monthly high of 11.247M bbl/day hit in October 2016 and achieved the targeted cut by Q2 2017.

