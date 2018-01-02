Coal beats competitors for power plant heating in eastern U.S. record cold

The bitter cold weather across much of the country has made coal the leading provider of electricity for heating in the eastern U.S., beating out all other forms of power in the federally overseen PJM electricity market, which comprises a dozen eastern states plus D.C.

Coal provided ~47K MW of electricity on Saturday, with natural gas offering 21K MW and nuclear power 35K MW, while this morning oil-fired power plants surged to a record high of more than 10K MW, natural gas plants crested above 30K MW and coal remained at slightly more than 47K MW, according to PJM market reports.

The government's final weekly coal report for 2017 showed a strong end of the year for coal, with full-year production totaling 760.4M short tons, up 6.4% Y/Y.

