Apple analyst says low iPhone X estimates still "too high"

CLSA analyst Nicolas Baratte says any Q1 volume estimate for the Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone X that exceeds 35M units “will prove too high.”

Apple shares pulled back last week after a Taiwanese media report that the company was cutting its Q1 X demand from 50M to 30M units.

”We maintain that 2017 fourth-quarter iPhone X volumes were at 30 to 35 million and we are very skeptical that volumes will increase in the first quarter of 2018,” writes Baratte in a note to clients.

The analyst says anyone who wanted an iPhone X in December now already has one.

Another take: Piper Jaffray reiterates its Overweight rating and $200 price target following a survey of iPhone users.

Analyst Michael Olson now expects the mix of iPhones sold in FY18 will include a significant number of newer models.

Both analysts say Apple could offset any dwindling volume with an iPhone X price cut.

