Disney starts year with gain as Macquarie upgrades

Disney (NYSE:DIS) shares are starting 2018 with a bang, up 2.9% after riding an end-of-year surge from the smash success of Star Wars: The Last Jedi and earning an upgrade to Outperfrom from Macquarie.

The firm likes the long-term potential of Disney's international distribution and its two burgeoning over-the-top video services, one dedicated to sports through ESPN branding and the other with general Disney branding.

But it did note that when it comes to direct-to-consumer video, with its offering still a year away, Disney's a ways behind Netflix, which is "miles ahead of peers."

The Last Jedi crossed $1B in worldwide box office by New Year's Eve to pace a yearlong studio box-office win for Disney.