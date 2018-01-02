ASV Holdings announces new $50M credit facility

ASV Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:ASV) announced that on Dec. 27, 2017, it replaced its former credit agreement with a new $50M, five-year credit facility with PNC Bank as the lead lender.

The new agreement consists of a $35M revolving credit facility and a $15M term loan, and provides for a significant reduction in annual interest costs and favorable credit terms for ASV.

The company expects to incur a charge in the Q4 of about $0.9M which reflects the remaining unamortized balance of costs associated with the previous credit facility, and a prepayment penalty at closing against the old credit facility.