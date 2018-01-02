Bitcoin attracts massive investment from VC firm

Cryptocurrencies are rallying to begin the year. Boosting investor confidence today is word from The Wall Street Journal that Peter Thiel's Founders Fund has piled up "hundreds of millions in bitcoin" across various funds.

Bitcoin is +12% to 14,613 at last check, while Ripple ( +3.1% ), Ethereum ( +15% ), Bitcoin cash ( +13% ), Litecoin ( +12% ), IOTA ( +13% ), NEM ( +11% ) and Stellar ( +10% ) are also tracking higher.

