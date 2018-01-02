FTC gives final approval for Lenovo settlement

The Federal Trade Commission gives final approval to Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGY, OTCPK:LNVGF) settlement regarding preinstalled advertising software that created “serious security vulnerabilities.” The settlement was initially discussed in September.

As part of the settlement, Lenovo can’t misrepresent features of preloaded software that “will inject advertising into consumers’ Internet browsing sessions or transmit sensitive consumer information to third parties.”

If Lenovo does preinstall that type of software, the company has to get the consumers’ consent before running the software.

Lenovo also has to implement a software security program for most preloaded consumer software for 20 years.

