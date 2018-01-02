Steel, iron ore names surge along with Chinese iron ore futures

Iron ore and steel stocks rank among the day's biggest gainers, with Chinese iron ore futures continuing to rise as investors anticipate the world's top buyer to restock the material ahead of an expected end in production curbs this spring.
Iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed 2018's first trading day up 2.6% at 543.5 yuan/metric ton.
Iron ore miners Vale (VALE +4.3%), Rio Tinto (RIO +3.5%), BHP Billiton (BHP +3.1%) and Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF +9.8%) are all higher, as are steel makers including U.S. Steel (X +6.1%), AK Steel (AKS +11%), Nucor (NUE +4.2%) and Steel Dynamics (STLD +4%), as well as aluminum names Alcoa (AA +1.6%) and Century Aluminum (CENX +8%).