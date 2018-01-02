Liberty Interactive up after closing on rest of HSN

Liberty Interactive (QVCA +1.8% ) is headed into 2018 with the completion of its acquisition of the rest of HSN (NASDAQ:HSNI).

The company has officially taken control of the 62% it didn't already have, and HSNI shares have stopped trading on Nasdaq.

Liberty had sealed a $2.6B deal for the acquisition last July.

HSNI shareholders outside of Liberty Interactive got 1.65 shares of Series A QVC Group common stock for each HSNI share, with cash in lieu of fractional shares. Liberty Interactive ended up issuing 53.6M shares of Series A QVC common stock.

Those former HSNI shareholders have taken 11.1% of QVC Group's undiluted equity and 7.2% of undiluted voting power.

After a transaction between Liberty Interactive and General Communication closes, Liberty Ventures will split off and QVC Group will become an asset-backed stock.