IPO approaches for resTORbio

Boston, MA-based resTORbio (Pending:TORC) has filed a preliminary prospectus for an $85M IPO.

The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm develops therapeutics for aging-related diseases, many of which are associated with the decline in immune function. The development focus is on an aging-related pathway called mTOR (mechanistic target of rapamycin), specifically inhibiting the target of rapamycin complex 1 (TORC1). Lead candidate is small molecule TORC1 inhibitor RTB101, in Phase 2 development for respiratory tract infections. The company licensed the TORC1 program from Novartis in March 2017.

2017 Financials (9 mo.)($M): Operating Expenses: 10.7; Net Loss: (10.7); Cash Burn: (6.0).