TransForce acquires Trucking Unlimited

TransForce (OTCQX:TFIFF) announces that it acquired the assets of Trucking Unlimited.

Trucking Unlimited operates truckdrivingjobs.com, a website that matches motor carriers with professional truck drivers.

"Trucking Unlimited's portfolio of services is a great addition to our company and a perfect fit in our acquisition strategy to accelerate and expand our full service workforce management program," says TransForce CEO David Broome.

Trucking Unlimited will continue to operate out of its West Hills, California headquarters.

Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

Source: Press Release