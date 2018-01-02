TechCrunch: Apple acquires mobile app iteration company

TechCrunch reports that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) acquired “mobile iteration platform” company Buddybuild.

Apple confirmed the buy, but no terms were disclosed.

Buddybuild will fold into Apple’s Xcode suite of development tools for the companies various operating systems. The Buddybuild team will keep working from their Vancouver base.

Buddybuild will continue to support existing customers of its standalone product. New customer signups ended today.

Apple shares are up 1.6% .

Previously: Apple instructs Stores to offer $29 battery regardless of diagnostic test (Jan. 2)

Previously: Apple analyst says low iPhone X estimates still "too high" (Jan. 2)