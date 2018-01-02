Penn Virginia purchases Eagle Ford asset for $86M

Penn Virginia (OTCQX:PVAC +2.5% ) is higher after agreeing to acquire assets in the Eagle Ford Shale in Texas from Hunt Oil for $86M.

PVAC says the deal expands its core net leasehold position by ~13%, or 9,700 net acres in Area 1, of which 5,700 net acres are currently operated by the company, and increases its core net leasehold position and net drilling inventory by a respective 13% and 17%.

PVAC also says it plans to maintain a three-rig drilling program throughout 2018 and expects to spend within cash flow by year-end 2018.