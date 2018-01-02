Hyundai sees 4% unit growth in 2018

Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF) expects sales growth of 4% this year to 7.55M units.

"The market environment is expected to be difficult due to a slowdown in major markets like the U.S. and China, prolonged low growth in the global economy and trade protectionism in major countries," reads a statement from the South Korean automaker.

The expiration of a tax cut on small-engine cars in China and the appreciation of the Korean won are working against Hyundai in 2018. Trade issues with the U.S. are also seen as a potential headwind.