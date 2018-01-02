Natural gas jumps as U.S. temperatures plunge

The U.S. burned the most natural gas ever yesterday, consuming 143B cf of gas to beat the previous high of 142B cf set four years ago, as record breaking cold temperatures grip the eastern U.S.

“This is only the appetizer - the main meal comes over the weekend,” says Judah Cohen, director of seasonal forecasting for Verisk Analytics' Atmospheric and Environmental Research, as the Arctic chill is set to make a comeback by the end of the week.

February natural gas futures jumped 3.5% today to settle at a one-month high of $3.056/MMBtu.

Nat gas producers are sporting heady gains: ECR +10% , SWN +6.2% , RRC +5.5% , AR +4.1% , CHK +4% , GPOR +3.7% , EQT +3.1% , COG +1% .

COG is lagging peers after Raymond James downgrades the stock by two notches to Underperform from Outperform, citing valuation after a relatively strong 2017 performance.

Earlier: Coal beats competitors for power plant heating in eastern U.S. record cold (Jan. 2)