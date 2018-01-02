Menlo Therapeutics on deck for IPO

Redwood City, CA-based Menlo Therapeutics (Pending:MNLO) has filed a preliminary prospectus for a $97.75M IPO.

The late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm is focused on developing and commercializing serlopitant, a small molecule neurokinin 1 receptor (NK1-R) inhibitor, for the treatment of itching associated with skin disorders like atopic dermatitis (AD), psoriasis and prurigo nodularis. Data from a Phase 2 study in AD should be available next quarter.

2017 Financials (9 mo.)($M): Collaboration/License Revenue: 1.8 (+706.7%); Operating Expenses: 21.9 (+128.1%); Net Loss: (19.8) (-115.2%); Cash Burn: (18.1) (-887.0%).