Terra Tech +17% as California grants temporary license to sell cannabis

Terra Tech (OTCQX:TRTC +17.1% ) skyrockets to 52-week highs after saying it has received temporary authorization from the state of California to cultivate, non-volatile manufacture, distribute and retail cannabis.

TRTC says it will begin adult-use cannabis sales to the California market immediately through its Blüm retail dispensaries located in Oakland and Santa Ana.

TRTC says the move gives it a "first mover advantage [that] will enable us to grow our brand and gain traction with new customers in what is expected to be the nation's largest cannabis market."