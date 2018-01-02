Wedbush: Sell-off is overdone, future is bright for EA

An online brouhaha over the launch of tentpole game Star Wars: Battlefront II isn't going to dent prospects for Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), Wedbush says, reiterating an Outperform rating.

Sales are going to bounce back for that game and the company has a strong pipeline for the coming year, writes analyst Michael Pachter.

Though domestic physical sell-through on Battlefront II was weaker than expected (following widespread criticism over the release's approach to in-game purchases), "we believe that the loyalty of the Star Wars fan base, the game's appeal as a holiday gift, and the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi on Dec. 15 will result in sales of the game bouncing back in the December retail month," Pachter says.

Meanwhile, the stock fell 12% during the last two months of 2017, an overdone sell-off, he writes.

Meanwhile, upcoming titles for the company in a "loaded" lineup include Anthem, FIFA World Cup, another Battefield follow-up and Titanfall 3.