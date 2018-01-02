AquaBounty up over 150%

Thinly traded nano cap AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) jumped 153% today on a 21x surge in volume, albeit on turnover of only 281K shares.

No particular news accounts for the action, but the company filed a preliminary prospectus about two months ago for a $20M stock offering. It filed an amended S-1 about a month ago that specified an offering of ~5M common shares.

At the end of September 2017, it had ~$4.7M in cash and equivalents and operations consumed an average of ~$2.2M per quarter through Q3.