Telecom Argentina, Cablevisión complete merger

The merger between Argentina's Cablevisión and Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) has become effective.

The companies had announced the deal July 1, and Cablevisión shareholders signed off unanimously Aug. 31.

That combo will give the two service providers the scale to offer quad-play bundles and present a stronger threat in-country to Claro (NYSE:AMX) and Telefonica (NYSE:TEF).

Cablevisión S.A. has been dissolved accordingly, and Cablevisión Holding has become the controlling shareholder of Telecom Argentina.