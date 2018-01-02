Spotify draws $1.6B copyright infringement suit

Spotify (Private:MUSIC) has been hit with a $1.6B lawsuit that claims the streaming service infringed on thousands of song copyrights.

Wixen Music Publishing says Spotify has infringed on copyrights of songs including the Doors' Light My Fire and Tom Petty's Free Fallin'.

“As Spotify has publicly admitted, and its recent lawsuits and settlements confirm, Spotify has repeatedly failed to obtain necessary statutory, or ‘mechanical,’ licenses to reproduce and/or distribute musical compositions on its service,” Wixen's suit says.

The lawsuit claims entitlement to actual damages "including the substantial profits of Spotify," but draws its $1.6B figure from maximum statutory damages of $150,000/composition for about 10,784 compositions.