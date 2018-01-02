Sempra Energy to launch concurrent stock offerings

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) -2.3% after-hours after saying it is launching concurrent public offerings of $2.5B in common stock and $1.5B in mandatory convertible preferred stock, with underwriters options for up to an additional $375M of common shares and up to an additional $225M of convertible preferred shares.

SRE says it plans to use the proceeds from the offerings to finance its pending acquisition of Oncor, to repay indebtedness incurred to finance a portion of the cost of the merger and related costs and expenses.

SRE also says it expects the recent U.S. tax law changes will negatively affect earnings and require a writedown of our deferred income tax assets resulting in a material non-cash charge against earnings in Q4 2017.