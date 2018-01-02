Google saved $3.7B in taxes through Irish, Dutch tax structure

Alphabet’s Google (GOOG, GOOGL) moved $19.2B to a Bermuda shell company in 2016 to save $3.7B in taxes, according to regulatory filings from the Netherlands.

Why would the Netherlands report on Bermuda money? Google used two tax avoidance structures called the “Double Irish” and the “Dutch Sandwich.”

Google shifted revenue from an Irish subsidiary to a Dutch company with no employees and on to a Bermuda location owned by an Ireland-registered company.

Google moved 7% more through this structure in 2016 than the prior year. Google’s global effective tax rate was 19.3%.

Ireland closed the “Double Irish” portion of the structure in 2015, but companies already using it could continue until the end of 2020.

Regulators around the world have pressured Google to pay more taxes. The recently passed U.S. tax law provides a one-time, 15.5% repatriation tax rate for companies moving cash back home.

Google spokesman’s statement to Bloomberg: “We pay all the taxes due and comply with the tax laws in every country we operate in around the world. We remain committed to helping grow the online ecosystem.”

