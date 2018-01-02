Galapagos to report interim data on CF triplet therapy mid-year

In an update for investors, Galapagos N.V. (NASDAQ:GLPG) says it has started three new clinical trials in its cystic fibrosis (CF) program and concluded the Phase 2 FLAMINGO study assessing C1 corrector GLPG2222.

FLAMINGO showed treatment with Dose C of GLPG222 produced a statistically significant decrease in sweat chloride concentration. The dose modeling will support the triplet combination study.

A Phase 1 study assessing backup C1 corrector GLPG2851 is underway. The event triggered a $10M milestone payment from collaboration partner AbbVie.

Dosing in the Phase 2 PELICAN study assessing the combination of C2 corrector GLPG2737 and Vertex Pharma's ORKAMBI (lumacaftor/ivacaftor) is underway in Germany.

Dosing is underway in a Belgium-based Phase 1 study of triplet therapy GLPG2451 (potentiator), GLPG2222 and GLPG2737. Interim data should be available mid-year.

A UK-based study of the triplet therapy should commence this quarter with interim data expected mid-year.