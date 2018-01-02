FDA accepts Trevena's marketing application for pain med Olinvo; shares ahead 17% after hours

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) is up 17% after hours on robust volume in response to its announcement that the FDA has accepted its marketing application seeking approval for OLINVO (oliceridine) Injection for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The agency's action date should be in Q4.

Oliceridine, a G-protein-biased ligand that targets the mu opioid receptor, is designed to replace intravenous opioid analgesics. Its value proposition is comparable pain relieving efficacy to morphine while minimizing the unwanted respiratory depression, GI dysfunction (constipation), nausea and vomiting.

