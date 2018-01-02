S&P, Nasdaq close at record highs to start new trading year

Stocks began the new year in strong fashion, with the major stock market indices reclaiming much of the losses posted prior to the holiday weekend.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq (+1.5%) closed above 7,000 for the first time ever after racing 1,000 points in slightly more than eight months, and the S&P 500 (+0.8%) also finished at a new record high while the Dow (+0.4%) underperformed.

However, the day was rather dull as trading volume remained light with just 815M shares changing hands at the NYSE, and most of the gains came at the open and trended sideways until an uptick in the final minutes.

The consumer discretionary, technology, health care, energy and materials sectors each rose more than 1%.

Earnings for tech companies soared in 2017 but have not kept up with price gains, as the Nasdaq recently traded at ~28x the past 12 months of earnings for companies in the index, the highest level since 2004, but most analysts say there are few signs of a bubble.

U.S. Treasury yields climbed across the curve, with the benchmark 10-year yield adding 6 bps to 2.47%.

U.S. WTI crude futures fell fractionally to $60.37/bbl.