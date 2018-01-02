MFS Investment Management declares monthly distributions

MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEMKT:CCA) - $0.0420.

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) - $0.061630.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) - $0.030680.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) - $0.0250.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) - $0.02150.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) - $0.022020.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) - $0.03120.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) - $0.0380.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) - $0.044080.

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) - $0.03150.

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) - $0.050010.

Payable Jan. 31; for shareholders of record Jan. 17; ex-div Jan. 16.

