Southwest Airlines giving bonuses, charity due to tax reform

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) is joining the $1,000-bonus club, inspired along with the others by the recent passage of tax reform legislation.

According to a just-filed 8-K, the company says it will take $105M in Q4 expenses due to new items: a $1,000 cash bonus for full-time and part-time employees; a charitable contribution of $5M; and $30M related to a litigation settlement, along with unplanned costs due to labor negotiations.

It's expecting to record a credit to income tax expenses of $1B-$1.5B due to the tax reform and its rate changes; that will be a noncash special item.

It also says in the filing that it's now expecting Q4 economic fuel costs to be $2.10-$2.15/gallon.

It's investing further in its fleet with Boeing (NYSE:BA), also due to the reform passage.