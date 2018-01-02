Juniper Pharma sees modest growth this year, profitability unclear; shares down 11% after hours

Thinly traded nano cap Juniper Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JNP) slumps 11% after hours on average volume on the heels of its 2018 guidance.

The company sees double-digit growth for both Juniper Pharma Services and top seller CRINONE (progesterone gel). The lack of specific growth targets have apparently undermined investors' confidence considering both were up 30% as of the end of June 2017.

Management also says it expects to be cash flow positive this year, but provides no guidance on profitability. Consensus view is EPs of $0.19 on revenues of $56.8M.