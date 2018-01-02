Bitter cold chills U.S. shale gas production

The record breaking cold weather in much of the U.S. is chilling natural gas production in the country’s shale areas, with output down more than 20% since last month in North Dakota’s Bakken region, according to analyst estimates.

Flows of natural gas on interstate pipelines out of North Dakota dropped to ~1B cf/day today, down from ~1.3B cf/day on Dec. 25, Reuters reports, citing Genscape data, as temperatures plunged to as low as -45°F this morning.

Natural gas transport on interstate pipelines is down an estimated ~20% in Texas, ~22% in Oklahoma, and 5% in Pennsylvania’s Marcellus shale, according to Genscape.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR), North Dakota's second largest producer, declines to detail the effects of cold weather on its natural gas output but says it expects a decline; Hess (NYSE:HES) and Cabot Oil and Gas (NYSE:COG), two of the largest natural gas producers and processors in North Dakota and Pennsylvania, do not offer any comment.

