PIMCO declares monthly distributions

|About: PIMCO Dynamic Credit Inco... (PCI)|By:, SA News Editor

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) - $0.1641.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) - $0.0597.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) - $0.0770.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNF) - $0.0570.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) - $0.0650.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) - $0.0350.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) - $0.0507.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) - $0.0558.

PIMCO California Municipal Income FUND III (NYSE:PZC) - $0.0450.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PYN) - $0.0423.

Payable Feb. 1; for shareholders of record Jan. 12; ex-div Jan. 11.

