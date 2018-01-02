Bumpy ride seen for crude oil in 2018, say analysts at Moody's, Bernstein

The current $60-plus crude oil price may be as good as it gets for oil traders, according to analysts at Moody’s and Bernstein.

Moody's sees Brent and U.S. West Texas crude range bound at $40-$60/bbl this year, weighed by rising U.S. shale production, declining but still strong global supplies, eroding compliance with OPEC-led output cuts and abundant supplies of natural gas.

Bernstein analysts largely concur, seeing global inventories building in a seasonal fashion to the start of the year, and predicting worries about OPEC will loom as the driving season gets underway.

The firm suggests investors focus on Permian quality plays EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) and Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) as well as Permian-levered value names Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) and Apache (NYSE:APA).

Moody’s also predicts a surge in corporate buyouts among E&P companies after the industry focused on smaller deals in 2017.

