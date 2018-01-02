Weatherford -17% after ending Schlumberger JV

Weatherford (NYSE:WFT) plunged 17% in today's trade after its fracking joint venture with Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), seen as a way to take on giant Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), turns into an outright sale of the business to SLB, a bigger rival.

The $430M sale brought WFT ~$100M less than originally anticipated from the two companies’ planned OneStim joint venture, and WFT would have taken a 30% stake in the JV, which was expected to contribute to its earnings.

"The revised deal for WFT is inferior to the original deal," Gabelli analyst Simon Wong says, since WFT will not see any benefits from improvement in the pressure pumping market, although the company now has a bit more cash to reduce its $7.9B in debt.

“There was a scenario whereby Weatherford may have been in a position to monetize its 30% stake,” says Tudor Pickering Holt's Byron Pope, and SLB eventually may have wanted to own 100%, noting the acquisition of Cameron's ownership stake in their OneSubsea joint venture in 2016.

"Breaking up is still hard to do," even though both companies made correct decisions, says Credit Suisse's James Wicklund, who adds that he would be a buyer of WFT on weakness, which he sees as overdone; he reiterates an Outperform rating and $5.50 price target on the shares.

The result is a net positive for SLB, says Wells Fargo's Judson Bailey, pointing to the bargain basement price for the pumping assets.