Regions Financial boosting capex by $100M after tax reform

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) is this hour's latest company to say it's boosting capital expenditures thanks to recently passed tax reform.

The company will raise its capex budget by about $100M (a 50% increase) over 2017, "to support investments in facilities, technology, product innovation, and personalized service to meet customer needs."

It's raising its minimum hourly wage to $15 by the end of this year, a move that it says will benefit about 25% of the workforce.

It's also giving $40M to its charitable foundation to support financial education, job training, economic development, and affordable housing.