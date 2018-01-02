FERC approves major TransCanada gas pipeline expansions

TransCanada (NYSE:TRP) wins certificate approval from the FERC for the 170-mile Mountaineer XPress project in West Virginia, the second largest natural gas expansion project in the U.S. northeast.

Like the Rover Pipeline, the 2.7B cf/day Mountaineer XPress is producer-backed and expected to increase production in the Marcellus shale and raise deliveries from the northeast to neighboring regions including the U.S. Gulf area.

The FERC also granted certificate approval to TRP's 860M cf/day Gulf XPress project, adding seven new compressor stations in Kentucky, Tennessee and Mississippi.