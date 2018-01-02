Bio-Techne acquires Atlanta Biologicals to shore up tissue offerings

Purified protein maker Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) has acquired all the stock of Atlanta Biologicals and affiliate Scientific Ventures.

The deal was financed using cash on hand.

"Many of our products are used in tissue culture applications and the Atlanta Biologicals fetal bovine serum (FBS) product line strengthens and complements our current tissue culture reagents offering and furthers our efforts to provide more complete solutions to our research customers," says Bio-Techne CEO Charles Kummeth.

The deal's expected to be slightly accretive to EPS for Bio-Techne's fiscal 2018.