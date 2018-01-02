Filing puts SoftBank's Sprint ownership at 84.1%

SoftBank's (OTCPK:SFTBY) longtime approach to keep building equity in Sprint (NYSE:S) is likely to slow down, as its ownership inches closer to an 85% threshold that would delist Sprint's stock.

The Japanese conglomerate had been increasing its stake gradually but ramped up purchases after the breakdown of merger talks between Sprint and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) in November -- some 45.552M shares since then, at a total investment of about $276.5M.

That brought SoftBank's ownership from around 83% to 84.1% as of a weekend SEC filing.

SoftBank can buy about 36.4M more shares before it hits the limit.