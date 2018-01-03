Moody's talks credit impact of Korean conflict

A conflict on the Korean Peninsula could disrupt global businesses, making it "the greatest geopolitical threat to credit quality in Asia," according to Moody's Investors Service.

While an escalation remains a "low-probability event," it predicted potential economic outcomes such as a hit to global electronics, energy and financials.

The warning comes after President Trump said he had a "much bigger & more powerful Nuclear Button" than Kim Jong-un and that his "Button works!"

